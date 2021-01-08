GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mountain Aviation bought by N.Y. firm

Mountain Aviation Inc., a private plane charter company headquartered at Broomfield’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, was recently bought by New York-based Wheels Up Partners LLC.

“Wheels Up will add 59 total aircraft, most of which are Citation X aircraft, to its fleet and also plans to further expand the Citation X fleet in 2021, to enable a consistent experience for Wheels Up members and customers and drive efficiencies in aircraft maintenance,” the company in a news release.

Mountain Aviation’s roughly 300-member workforce will continue working for Wheels Up out of RMMA.

“This is an exciting day for all of us at Mountain Aviation,” Mountain Aviation CEO Gregg Fahrenbruch said in the release. “We are proud of what we’ve built and thrilled to join (Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter) and the Wheels Up team to continue to expand and grow. It’s remarkable to see how Wheels Up, with its vision to democratize, digitize, and disrupt, is transforming the industry.”

