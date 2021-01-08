GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Smoker Friendly sells off minority stake to…

News

Smoker Friendly sells off minority stake to Houston investor

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Cigarette Store Corp., the Gunbarrel-based company that owns and operates Smoker Friendly tobacco retail and convenience stores, recently sold off a minority stake in its business to Houston-based investor Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street paid $51.7 million for an undisclosed portion of SF’s equity, according to the company news release.

Smoker Friendly representatives did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

In addition to the investment, Main Street said it has extended a revolving line of credit to SF to be used for working capital.

Main Street is also making additional loan funding available to help Smoker Friendly with acquisitions. SF has been on something of a buying spree of late, acquiring MSMB Inc., a three-store chain in Hickory, North Carolina, last October, and 22 Tobacco Road Outlet stores in North Carolina last February.

Smoker Friendly owns and operates a total of 160 stores across Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Florida and North Carolina. The company employs about 800 workers across its retail network.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Top Appliances from Frigidaire, Maytag and Whirlpool

    Find the top appliances from Frigidaire, Maytag and Whirlpool right now at J. Day’s Appliance in Loveland! J Day’s Appliance...
  2. The STEM School With Everything

    Parents, are you looking for a school with an outstanding STEM program? Flagstaff Academy is a public charter school where...
  3. How Long Should An Asphalt Roof Last?

    How long should an asphalt roof last? The experts at AJ Shirk Roofing can inspect your roof and let you...
  4. This Is Original Colorado Art

    Independence Gallery is an ever-changing showcase of the works by some of Northern Colorado artists. This is original Colorado art...
  5. Don’t Suffer With Eczema

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies says, “Don’t suffer with eczema discomfort.” The good news is that eczema can be controlled...