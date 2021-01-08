Three Boulder County RTD bus routes to be discontinued, reduced

The Regional Transportation District on Sunday is discontinuing two Boulder bus routes and reducing service for another “in response to challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, including significantly reduced ridership and budget shortfalls,” a city news release stated.

Route GS, which goes between Golden and Boulder, will be suspended.

Route 205, which hits 28th Street, Gunbarrel and Heatherwood, will be discontinued between Lookout Road and Gunpark and Heatherwood and Devonshire.

Route 225, which covers Baseline and Lafayette, is reducing its midday schedule from every 30 minutes to every hour. Its Saturday and Sunday service will now run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the news release, RTD operates all the public bus routes in Boulder, except for the city’s local HOP service and the University of Colorado Boulder’s Via Mobility Services and the Buff Bus.

However, the city and county are considering other transit service partnerships to make up for the reduced service from RTD.

Additionally, vanpool programs are available for groups of four or more people, and RTD offers subsidies for some.

Find more Boulder transportation information online at bouldercolorado.gov/transportation.