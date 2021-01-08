Tinker Art Studio launches nationwide subscription box service that’s packed with kids’ art projects

Since the start of the pandemic, Tinker Art Studio has provided children with various ways to tap into their own artistry.

Owner Christie Hubley, a mom of two, launched an engaging YouTube channel providing kids step-by-step instructions on how to construct specific projects. She even made the needed art supplies available for both pick-up and delivery during lockdown.

In December 2020, she launched Studio Box — a nationwide monthly subscription-based offering that provides young creatives, ages 4-8, with four projects a month. Buyers can opt to do a one-time three-month commitment for $35 a month or choose a plan that will automatically renew to keep the deliveries coming throughout the year. There is an option to try the service for a month for $39 and an annual subscription runs $350.

Since 2012, from yarn art to slime kits, Tinker’s projects have provided out-of-the-box fun and exploration at its brick-and-mortar locations, currently located in the Table Mesa Shopping Center. Now the imagination and wonder can be accessed inside households throughout the U.S.

We caught up with Hubley to talk about what the response to this new venture has been so far, what it’s been like bringing the Tinker experience to families outside of the state and what in-person classes locals can look forward to at the South Boulder studio.

Daily Camera: Love that you are providing kids an opportunity to create four new projects monthly right at home. What’s the feedback been so far?

Christie Hubley: We’ve worked with over a dozen families to pilot and test Studio Box and the feedback has been wonderful. Parents are enjoying the convenience of ready-to-use materials and engaging projects and are also noticing that Studio Box is not a one-and-done craft project … their kids can come back to the same project multiple times to try it out in new ways. Other families who’ve signed up to get their first box this month have shared that they’re homeschooling this year and they’re looking forward to the support Studio Box offers — having a fun art box ready to go with all the supplies. I know at least a couple of families are planning to FaceTime with a friend who’s also subscribed so their kids can socialize and create art together virtually.

DC: Do you potentially see Studio Box catching on and becoming popular around the country? Seems like it has the potential to reach many creative kids beyond Boulder County.

CH: Totally. Pivoting into nationwide-shipping has been such a rewarding shift this year. Our online shop has allowed people who have moved away and used to come to Tinker to reengage and we want to replicate that type of availability. We’ll be shipping our first box this month to subscribers coast to coast, from North Carolina to Idaho to California — and of course lots of boxes will be heading out to Colorado families too. We’re thrilled to continue expanding our community and supporting kids and families all across the country.

DC: Why do you think it’s so important for children to maintain some creative outlet during this time?

CH: So much is out of kids’ control right now. Giving children access to creative opportunities provides a safe space for them to take the reins — to make decisions, take risks and be in control of their environment. Consistently making space for our kids to create is one of the easiest and most accessible ways that we can do this for them. And while it’s important all the time, it’s especially so right now. In subscribers’ first Studio Box, we’ve added all kinds of extras, including the same poster that hangs on the wall in our studio that reads: “You are the artist. You get to decide.”

DC: I know Tinker always provides truly unique art projects for children to dive into. What can we expect Studio Boxes to deliver?

CH: Studio Box is a lot more than a box of crafts. We’ve worked super hard to replicate the feeling of being in the studio, and have packaged it up in a gorgeous little box that arrives right on kids’ doorstep each month. We know how busy life at home is right now and we want Studio Box to be a support for parents too. We’ve taken care of everything, like including a physical space to create with our favorite oversized art tray — the same one that we can’t live without in the studio — and language for parents with questions and sentence starters for how to talk to their children about their artwork, the exact same language we use in the studio. Plus, of course, a generous amount of high-quality materials each month, many of which parents likely don’t have access to at home, that we’ve hand prepared into our favorite open-ended process art projects for kids.

Each box also includes a link to a pre-recorded video to greet kids each month. Teaching is our very favorite thing to do and we wanted to include access to Tinker’s teaching style for our Studio Box subscribers. Some videos include a read aloud to go along with a project and others will introduce a new material that children might not have experienced before, or feature student artwork from the previous month. They’re a fun way to further connect with Studio Box kids and embody the feeling and sense of community we create in the studio.

DH: What are you providing as far as in-studio offerings at this time?

CH: Our spring semester of small-group in-person classes for kids, teens and adults starts Jan. 25. We’ve loved running classes since we were able to reopen in June, and have found a really successful rhythm. All of our classes have rigorous COVID policies in place and students each sit at their own table, 6-feet apart. We have everything from three-hour half-day classes to one-hour after-school classes working with a variety of mediums and themes. We actually just opened a handful of additional adult painting and youth after-school classes this week, including pottery classes in our ceramics studio.