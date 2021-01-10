Boulder County reports 95 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 95 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The number of new cases brings the county’s total positive or probable cases to 15,857, according to Boulder County Public Health’s online coronavirus dashboard. The death toll remained at 198. There have been 429 people hospitalized. As of Friday, there were 42 people in the hospital, county data showed.

The number of Boulder County residents who have received a vaccine is 7,388. There are 618 people who have been fully vaccinated, according to the county. From Monday to Thursday, the county recorded 2,635 vaccinations.

The University of Colorado Boulder didn’t update its online coronavirus dashboard on Sunday. During testing on Friday, the university recorded six positive results among 114 diagnostic tests and 376 monitoring tests. There was no campus isolation space in use. Since the start of the school year Aug. 24, the university has recorded 1,766 positive results; 16,582 diagnostic tests performed and 76,660 monitoring tests taken.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 361,148 cases. There have been 5,208 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 4,107 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 19,985 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,239,917 people tested.