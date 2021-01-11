GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County extending jury trial hiatus due to coronavirus

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County has extended its suspension of jury trials until at least March due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The 20th Judicial District posted an announcement on its website Monday, stating that, “In consideration of the current circumstances statewide, as well as specific to Boulder County, it has been determined that it is in the interest of public health to suspend all jury trials in the 20th Judicial District through Feb. 26, 2021. Jury trials will resume on March 1, 2021.”

Boulder County halted jury trials in March when the pandemic first hit Colorado, but resumed six-person jury trials in the summer and then 12-person jury trials in the fall.

But after COVID-19 cases spiked again, Boulder County halted jury trials in November with the hope of returning on Jan. 19.

With the latest announcement, Boulder County will not see any criminal jury trials until at least March.

All civil jury trials except for dependency and neglect trials will be continued until at least July 19.

The court will continue holding remote hearings and streaming those on WebEx.

Boulder County has recorded 15,908 positive cases so far, and on Monday exceeded 200 deaths following a spike in deaths and cases over the holidays.

The county is currently at Level Orange restrictions on the state’s COVID dial after Gov. Jared Polis issued an order moving all counties at Level Red to Level Orange.

So far, neighboring Weld and Larimer counties have also issued extensions on their respective jury trial suspensions.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

