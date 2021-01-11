GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Pilgrim’s Pride to pay $75M to distributors,…

News

Pilgrim’s Pride to pay $75M to distributors, grocers to settle antitrust claims

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) will pay $75 million to multiple companies to settle anticompetitive practices although the larger federal investigation over alleged industry-wide anticompetitive behavior still looms.

The Greeley chicken packer will pay the $75 million to the class included as part of a Department of Justice investigation out of the Northern District of Illinois, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The class is mostly made up of food distributors and grocers and includes Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Chick-fil-A Inc.

The company said it is not admitting guilt to the charges. The settlement will be listed as a charge on the company’s fourth quarter earnings and is subject to court approval.

The settlement does not put an end to the dozens of lawsuits naming Pilgrim’s, Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN), Smithfield Foods Inc. and other major players in chicken packing that were filed in recent months and are based on the Justice Department’s claims. The majority of these cases are awaiting initial hearings.

Some of the most prominent brands that have filed their own suits include restaurant chains Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., White Castle Purchasing Co. and Boston Market Corp. and grocers such as ALDI Inc. and Wawa Inc.

The group settlement follows the company’s $100.52 million settlement with the Department of Justice to settle separate federal charges.

However, that agreement does not affect the Justice Department’s individual prosecution of former CEO Jayson Penn and three other former Pilgrim’s executives on antitrust and obstruction of justice charges.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Artistic Stone Signage

    Your company’s sign is one of the first impressions you make on customers, so you want it to be good!...
  2. Affordable Cremation Options

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides full mortuary services to families in Northern Colorado, including affordable cremation options. The...
  3. The Apartment You’ve Been Looking For

    The apartment you’ve been looking for in Boulder is at Habitat Apartments! You will enjoy great amenities, like a playground,...
  4. Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    Are you remodeling your home? A new wood floor will transform the interior like nothing else. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides...
  5. Top Appliances from Frigidaire, Maytag and Whirlpool

    Find the top appliances from Frigidaire, Maytag and Whirlpool right now at J. Day’s Appliance in Loveland! J Day’s Appliance...