Several accidents reported in Rocky National Park, including partial rollover

Several vehicular accidents were reported Monday in Rocky Mountain National Park and near Estes Park, including a low-speed partial-rollover crash, in which the driver walked about a mile to call for help but suffered no injuries, according to officials.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday evening, a series of unrelated vehicle accidents occurred in Rocky Mountain National Park and parts of Estes Park, which temporarily slowed traffic down, but did not completely close down roads.

“There was a single vehicle accident on Wild Basin Road with no injuries accessed,” said Rocky Mountain National Park spokesman Ranger Dean Rinehart. He added, “The driver was uninjured and walked almost a mile to a nearby residence to call for assistance.”

However, Rinehart said, “The car was totaled because the airbags deployed in the partial rollover, but the driver sustained no injuries and was able to walk for help and was coherent when rangers showed up to assist.” Rinehart explained the car did not do a full rollover.

“It hit a tree coming around a corner before rolling over half way,” he said.

Wild Basin Road and other areas reporting accidents are now all cleared and all roads open to travel, expect areas that remain closed for winter. No details about the driver or other accidents were given as of 8 p.m. Monday.