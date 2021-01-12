Boulder County partners to broadcast worldwide program to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The global coronavirus pandemic won’t put a stop to celebrations to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. this year, thanks to the creativity of Boulder County partners.

Instead of the typical in-person event, this year multiple people have collaborated to create an online Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The 16th annual event is free and open to the public. The program will be broadcast worldwide from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the NAACP Boulder County Branch. People will also be able to watch the program on YouTube.

The celebration has been hosted by Silver Creek High School for the past decade. Video producer Trenton Hoshiko, with Modern Icon Media, said this year’s event had to continue the tradition of the program but in a safe way.

This year’s theme is “Why We Can’t Wait!” — which pays homage to a book written by King. The theme also serves as a calling to those listening in to the program.

“I’m hoping (people who participate) see the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King and a way we can help bring Black Americans to an equal and equitable place in our country,” Hoshiko said. “I think this event will have a lot of messages of hope. There will be a lot of calls to action for people to find ways in their community to make life more equitable for everyone.”

One of the biggest calls to action communicated in the program is that the time to act is now, he said.

“We can’t wait around for people to change,” Hoshiko said. “We can have abilities in ourselves to take action and to help people in our communities. We have to be working every day for civil rights and for justice.”

The program will commemorate the civil rights leaders’ legacy with performances by Boulder High School Orchestra; Silver Creek High School choirs and bands; Niwot High School Choir; and The Colorado Heritage Community Choir & Friends, alongside numerous presentations and speakers, the release said.

Helping to host this year’s event will be Erick Finnestead, the principal of Silver Creek High School and Minister Glenda Strong Robinson, a community and civil rights activist.

The program has been pre-recorded, with performers participating from the safety of their homes or schools, Hoshiko said. While he said event organizers are sad that they can’t celebrate together in the same room, they believe the program has the potential to reach a larger audience.

“We’re excited to be able to offer the program to people who don’t have the day off,” Hoshiko said. “We think it can be more accessible in that way. We can also reach outside our own Boulder County community.”

Partners who were involved in creating the program are: Longmont Multicultural Action Committee; Boulder Human Resources Commission; Boulder Office of Arts & Culture; NAACP Boulder County MLK Planning Committee; St. Vrain Valley School District; Boulder Valley School District; Lexmark and Modern Icon Media.

To register for the event online, people can visit Eventbrite at: eventbrite.com/e/130328310485 or see the event via YouTube at bit.ly/3nCCsQz.

Other online events to celebrate MLK

Little Words, Big Issues — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, presented by: SPEAK. In this event, people examine how the little words are used to connect to larger issues. Sign up form: https://bit.ly/2LhQv11.

Black in Boulder — online from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Black residents come together to share their thoughts and feelings about living in Boulder while Black, past and present. Registration required at: https://bit.ly/2LvJutb. Link:https://bit.ly/3nMli3f.

Catharsis of Storytelling with Assètou Xango — 10 a.m. Sunday, presented by: The Dairy Arts Center. In this workshop, for the new or novice writer, participants will dip their quill into this deep well of freedom. Link: https://bit.ly/39oY2Ty.

Power In the Streets: Standing for a World of Justice and Equity — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, presented by: Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center. King is renowned for his passion, wisdom, strategic brilliance and commitment to non-violence. He taught that Non-Violent Resistance is effective, but not easy. Link: https://bit.ly/39qdKOb.

Expressing the Civil Rights Impact of the Criminal Justice System — 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, presented by: Motus Theater. Motus Theater is offering a virtual space for music, poetry, and storytelling featuring Black Americans speaking out against mass incarceration. Those performing include the formerly incarcerated Motus Monologists from the JustUs project and national slam poet Dominique Christina; music from Spirit Grace; and District Attorney Michael Dougherty stepping into the shoes of a JustUs monologist by reading his story aloud and reflecting on the impact of the criminal legal system on his life. Link: https://bit.ly/2K7FFKb.

From Legacy to Possibility — 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, presented by: The Dairy Arts Center. A virtual event hosted by poet Briannah Hill, featuring poets Assétou Xango and Hakeem Furious, visual artist Tya Alisa Anthony, and musicians Hazel Miller and Julia Kirkwood. Link: https://bit.ly/2LjqXAF.

Every Child is Born a Poet & Zoomback — 7 p.m. Monday, presented by: The Dairy Arts Center. A mix of documentary, poetry, storytelling, drama, and performance, this event explores the life and work of Piri Thomas, the Afro-Cuban-Puerto Rican author of the classic autobiographical novel “Down These Mean Streets.” Link: https://bit.ly/38BcYyE.