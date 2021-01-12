Denver-based Frontier Airlines no longer allowing emotional support animals

Frontier Airlines announced Monday that it would no longer accept reservations for emotional support animals on any flight. The Denver-based carrier says it will now only transport service dogs specifically trained to support a qualified person with a disability.

The change comes in line with new regulations recently issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The new rules addressed numerous concerns raised by the airline industry, disabilities rights groups and customers regarding behavioral, safety and health-related issues tied to emotional support animals.

Animals that are trained but are being disruptive or pose a direct threat to others’ health or safety may be denied boarding. Those behaviors could be: scratching, excessive whining or barking, growling, urinating or defecating in incorrect areas or a variety of other things.

The full details on Frontier’s new service animal policy can be found here.

Delta also announced a similar policy on Monday.