Man accused of Boulder murder to be evaluated for competency

The man suspected of beating another man to death with a pipe in Boulder in October is set for a competency evaluation at the request of his attorneys.

Zachary Miller, 36, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and robbery in the death of Christopher Havens, 46.

Miller was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday to determine if there was enough evidence to proceed with the case and continue to hold him in custody without bond.

But Miller’s attorneys Emily Briggs and Jennifer Engelmann filed a motion raising some concerns about Miller’s competency and his ability to assist in his own defense, and requested he be given an evaluation.

Prosecutors did not object to the motion, and Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra ordered Miller be evaluated for competency while remaining in custody at the Boulder County Jail.

Sierra scheduled a hearing on Feb. 9 to go over the findings of the evaluation, and ordered a halt on all proceedings until Miller was deemed competent for the case to continue.

Miller appeared for the hearing virtually from the Boulder County Jail and did not object to the ruling.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 24 after Havens was found dead on a mattress outside.

Police said Havens had severe head trauma and was declared dead at the scene. A preliminary examination would later show almost the entire left side of his skull was fractured.

According to the affidavit, police found a bloody pipe as well as blood spatter on the mattress and a nearby tree.

Police had responded to the area the night before for a loitering complaint, and officers said they found Havens there and told him he could not camp in the area.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he was drinking with Havens in the area sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23. The witness said at some point a man came out from behind the trees and started attacking Havens with the pipe.

The witness said he eventually tackled the man to stop the attack. According to the affidavit, the witness heard the attacker say something to the effect of “serving” Havens.

After noticing Havens’ pockets were empty, police pulled a warrant for his missing phone and tracked it back to the area of 26th and Walnut streets, and police found Miller at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the area with the phone.

Police said Miller had what appeared to be blood on his shoes and coat, and the pattern on his shoe matched a footprint found at the crime scene.

Police said both men were believed to be homeless, but have not yet said if they knew each other.