GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Two new Boulder County commissioners take…

News

Two new Boulder County commissioners take office Tuesday

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Claire Levy and Marta Loachamin, Boulder County’s two newest county commissioners, swore Tuesday morning to support the U.S. and Colorado constitutions and state laws.

In oaths administered remotely by Chief Boulder District Judge Ingrid Bakke, Levy and Loachamin also affirmed that they will “faithfully perform the duties”  of commissioners representing two of Boulder County’s three board districts.

Each of Boulder County’s three commissioners now has to live within a specific geographic area of the county but each is chosen in a countywide election.

Levy, a Boulder Democrat, won election in November to the District 1 Board seat, a southwest county area that includes part of the city of Boulder west of Foothills Parkway along with the mountain communities of Nederland, Ward and Jamestown. Levy succeeds Boulder Democrat Elise Jones, who was barred by term limits from seeking re-election last year, in the District 1 seat.

Claire Levy (Courtesy photo)

“I believe we can address the most pressing issues of the day if we employ our imagination,” said Levy, an attorney , the former executive director of Colorado Center on Law and Policy and a former state legislator.

Loachamin, a Longmont Democrat, won election in November to the District 2 seat, representing an area stretching from Allenspark in the west to Longmont in the east, including Lyons and Hygiene. Loachamin  succeeds Longmont Democrat Deb Gardner in the seat; Gardner was barred by term limits from seeking re-election last year.

“This is our time to come together and do the work” on issues facing Boulder County, said Loachamin, a Realtor, former teacher and community  activist.

On Tuesday, Levy and Loachamin joined Commissioner Matt Jones, a Louisville Democrat who liives in District 3, which, primarily is a southeast county district whose western boundary is Foothills Parkway and includes Louisville, Lafayette, Superior and the Boulder County portion of Erie as well as Niwot and Gunbarrel. Matt Jones is mid-way through the four-year term to which he was elected in November 2018.

Marta Loachamin (Marta Loachamin / Courtesy photo)

“I’m excited to work with the new commissioners,” said Matt Jones, who was named by those fellow board members to chair the Board of County Commissioners this year. Loachamin will be vice chair.

In remarks after the swearing-in ceremonies, Loachamin, Levy and Matt Jones discussed some of the issues they said Boulder County needs to address in the months and years ahead — issues ranging from continuing to have county government assist its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on housing affordability and availability, climate-change crisis responses, sustainability and racial equity. and providing human services to people whose income’s aren’t sufficient to meet those people’s basic needs.

The three commissioners also thanked Gardner and Elise Jones for their service.

Gardner called serving on the county board “the best thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Elise Jones said that while :”today is bittersweet,” being on the county board has been “one of the great honors of my life.”

Tuesday morning’s virtual meeting included a round of annual “State of the County” reviews by appointed and elected Boulder County government officials of the past year — items that Matt Jones said amounted to “a lot of great work, and I wish we could all celebrate it together. Maybe next year.”

Boulder County commissioners’ salaries are set by state laws in effect at the point at which they begin serving their terms. Matt Jones is being paid $120,485 a year. Levy and Loachamin will each be paid $125,913 annually, county staff said Tuesday.

Boulder County is expected to post a video of Tuesday morning’s  meeting, including the departmental r2020 reviews and the comments by the incoming and departing commissioner, on its website, bouldercounty.org, later this week, as well .as the city’s YouTube site, youtu.be/bPVJ0c6BUxg

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Artistic Stone Signage

    Your company’s sign is one of the first impressions you make on customers, so you want it to be good!...
  2. Affordable Cremation Options

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides full mortuary services to families in Northern Colorado, including affordable cremation options. The...
  3. The Apartment You’ve Been Looking For

    The apartment you’ve been looking for in Boulder is at Habitat Apartments! You will enjoy great amenities, like a playground,...
  4. Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    Are you remodeling your home? A new wood floor will transform the interior like nothing else. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides...
  5. Top Appliances from Frigidaire, Maytag and Whirlpool

    Find the top appliances from Frigidaire, Maytag and Whirlpool right now at J. Day’s Appliance in Loveland! J Day’s Appliance...