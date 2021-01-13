Boulder County DA warns of unemployment benefit scams

With the expected uptick of unemployment benefits fraud, the Community Protection Division of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is offering unemployed residents help in avoiding being scammed.

A bulletin released by the District Attorney’s office notes that scams occur when an identity thief attempts to secure unemployment benefits using an individual’s personal information. Potential targets include residents who didn’t apply for unemployment benefits and received unemployment paperwork or a PIN code from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Other forms of fraud include a false IRS Form 1099-G listing unemployment income or other communication from the CDLE requesting information on a claim when none was made.

If an unemployed resident was subject to any of these suspicious activities, the DA recommends they submit a fraud report to the CDLE or contact law enforcement. Keeping track of their credit score for unauthorized movement is another step by which individuals can prevent fraud.

The DA urges unemployed residents to never respond to false claims concerning benefits and reminds citizens that the CDLA won’t request a social security number, bank account information, password, or PIN.

For questions regarding fraud or steps to avoid fraud, Boulder County residents can call the DA’s Community Protection Division at 303-441-3700.