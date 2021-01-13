GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County DA warns of unemployment benefit…

NewsColorado News

Boulder County DA warns of unemployment benefit scams

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

With the expected uptick of unemployment benefits fraud, the Community Protection Division of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is offering unemployed residents help in avoiding being scammed.

A bulletin released by the District Attorney’s office notes that scams occur when an identity thief attempts to secure unemployment benefits using an individual’s personal information. Potential targets include residents who didn’t apply for unemployment benefits and received unemployment paperwork or a PIN code from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Other forms of fraud include a false IRS Form 1099-G listing unemployment income or other communication from the CDLE requesting information on a claim when none was made.

If an unemployed resident was subject to any of these suspicious activities, the DA recommends they submit a fraud report to the CDLE or contact law enforcement. Keeping track of their credit score for unauthorized movement is another step by which individuals can prevent fraud.

The DA urges unemployed residents to never respond to false claims concerning benefits and reminds citizens that the CDLA won’t request a social security number, bank account information, password, or PIN.

For questions regarding fraud or steps to avoid fraud, Boulder County residents can call the DA’s Community Protection Division at 303-441-3700.

 

Jack Carlough

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Gift Of Music

    The Longmont Chorale shares the gift of music with our community all year ‘round. Music heals in times like these...
  2. Artistic Stone Signage

    Your company’s sign is one of the first impressions you make on customers, so you want it to be good!...
  3. Affordable Cremation Options

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides full mortuary services to families in Northern Colorado, including affordable cremation options. The...
  4. The Apartment You’ve Been Looking For

    The apartment you’ve been looking for in Boulder is at Habitat Apartments! You will enjoy great amenities, like a playground,...
  5. Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    Are you remodeling your home? A new wood floor will transform the interior like nothing else. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides...