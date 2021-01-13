One case of new COVID-19 variant detected in Boulder County resident

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in a Wednesday news release confirmed the state’s fifth case of the new COVID-19 variant is a Boulder County resident.

Meanwhile, Boulder County Public Health reported a downward trend across all COVID-19 metrics, except cumulative incidence and reported 152 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization. However, no new deaths associated with the virus were reported.

According to the Wednesday news release, the Boulder County resident who tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus is in their 20s. The case initially was discovered by a private lab and then confirmed by the state lab, the release states.

“Our state lab was the first in the country to identify a B.1.1.7 variant case through sophisticated analysis of testing samples,” Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander said. “Scientists believe this variant is far more contagious, so I’m pleased we are adding this information to our website to help keep Coloradans informed of disease transmission trends in our state.”

The previous four Colorado cases of the variant include two cases detected in Elbert County and two at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora. Those four cases staff members at long-term care facilities, not patients, the release stated.

The state lab is now “routinely screening all samples submitted to the state lab for COVID-19 diagnostic testing for the S drop out profile associated with the B.1.1.17 variant,” the release stated.

CDPHE will begin adding the B.1.1.7 variant to its COVID-19 data dashboard on Thursday.

At Boulder County Public Health’s weekly briefing on Wednesday, Executive Director Jeff Zayach said “things are looking pretty good for us in Boulder County.”

Zayach said the county is in the orange level on the state dial for all indicators, except the county’s two-week cumulative incidence, which is currently toward the lower end on the red portion of the dial. The two-week average positivity rate remains in the green portion, while the seven-day hospitalizations rate dropped significantly from the lower end of the red portion to the lower end of the green portion.

“It does not appear like we are having a significant spike because of New Years yet,” Zayach said. However, the county is waiting until Friday or Saturday to allow for possible delays in reporting, but officials expect the downward trend to continue.

“It does look like we are stabilizing,” Zayach said, “and hope it continues to move forward like this as more vaccines are administered.”

Emergency Manager Chris Campbell also reported at the meeting that 12,649 residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,062 have received the full course, or both doses. Boulder County Public Health’s vaccination dashboard lists different numbers because the county only updates its vaccine graphs online on Mondays and Thursdays.

Officials also discussed how residents could learn about vaccination opportunities. Residents without access to smart devices or computers who are eligible for vaccines, may call 720-776-0822 to be matched with a provider and scheduled, spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

The 152 cases reported Wednesday in the county brought its case total to 16,060. There also have been 431 people hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The University of Colorado Boulder, which is set to begin its spring semester Thursday with fully remote learning for the first four weeks, before moving to a hybrid model on Feb. 15, updated its online dashboard Wednesday. During testing from Tuesday, there were 11 new positive test results from 124 diagnostic tests and 460 monitoring tests. Since the start of the school year on Aug. 24, the university has reported 1,783 positive results from 16,838 diagnostic tests and 77,891 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that there were 10 positive cases, 9 probable cases and 4 pending, symptomatic cases.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported 37 active cases, split between 29 students and 8 staff. The district has seen a cumulative 436 student cases and 188 staff cases, totaling 624.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 364,336 cases. There have been 5,242 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 4,281 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 20,280 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,253,022 people have been tested.

Boulder County Public Health COVID-19 briefings

Residents who wish to view the health department’s weekly briefings can watch by visiting bit.ly/38HriGc. Residents can watch previous briefings on the county’s YouTube channel, bit.ly/3nJ5I8c.