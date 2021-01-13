Boulder County searching for suspect in series of burglaries

Boulder County law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect in a series of overnight burglaries, according to a release.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:27 a.m. today from a homeowner in the 2300 block of N. 75th Street saying a man was trespassing on their property and had broken into their vehicle.

Less than 10 minutes later, another homeowner in the same block called and said a man had just broken into their garage and vehicle.

Several Boulder County agencies responded, with Longmont police deploying a drone and the sheriff’s office sending out a K-9 unit to try and track the suspect.

The K-9 led deputies north to a property in the 3000 block of N. 75th Street, where investigators discovered open mail on the ground and another vehicle that was broken into.

After searching for several hours and clearing multiple properties, outer buildings, ditches, and thick vegetation, officials were unable to find a suspect. Deputies later learned that the suspect was possibly on a bicycle and fled the area before the perimeter was established.

Surveillance images lead investigators to believe the suspect is a thin white man wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans, running shoes, a black beanie with a headlamp, a black full-face mask, and a large light-colored military style backpack.

All of the vehicles and homes that were entered were unlocked.

Officers from the Boulder Police Department, Longmont Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Erie Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident

Anyone with information can call 303-441-4444.