Boulder County’s switch to Level Orange allows movie theaters to reopen, promise of concerts loom

On Jan. 4 Boulder County moved from Level Red to Level Orange, allowing restaurants to reopen indoor dining to 25% capacity. The less-restrictive color code on the COVID dial also means the reopening of movie theaters, dinner theaters and the possibility of seated cabaret-style shows at area concert venues.

Longmont’s Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., is welcoming patrons back into its space with the production “Forever Plaid” — an off-Broadway musical that follows four 1950s deceased singers as they gather posthumously for a final performance.

“I’m not sure what this means for the future of the Jesters, but at least for the present, it allows us to get back to what we do,” said owner Scott Moore. “It allows patrons to get out and enjoy themselves. It allows talented young performers to show their stuff and it allows us to have a stream of income, albeit limited.”

Patrons have the option to dine during the productions or select a ticket for the show only. Masks are to be worn when not seated at one’s table.

Jesters is currently allowing 25-30 patrons inside. Eight tables are spaced throughout the auditorium. Prior to COVID-19, 26 tables were used for seating for around 100 theatergoers.

On Feb. 21, a student production of “Little Women,” the musical, is scheduled to open.

“Certainly ticket sales have picked up because we went from nothing to something,” Moore said. “It’s encouraging to see the sales because it means that at least a portion of the public is willing to trust us to not only entertain them, but do so in a comfortable, safe environment.”

“Forever Plaid” will run through March 6.

“It’s hard right now to describe our business as rewarding, but it’s at least semi-satisfying to get back into a routine,” Moore said. “And, it’s really nice to see those four young men giving their all on stage with ‘Forever Plaid.’ The difficulty for us is how aggressively should we promote upcoming shows? At any moment, the county could put us back at Level Red, or worse, and we’d have to close, wait, and then reinvent ourselves again. That’s not a knock on the county, it’s just the reality of how things are.”

While Boulder’s Dinner Theatre, 5501 Arapahoe Road, was putting on socially-distanced outdoor productions in its parking lot, those eventually came to a halt. Many ticketholders opted to donate the price of their tickets to the theater after cancellations.

“We are looking at getting something moving at BDT, even if it’s with a limited audience size,” said producing artistic director Michael Duran. “We have a few things tentatively planned, as soon as Boulder Health gives us the green light.”

The longstanding dinner theater — established in 1977 — also hopes to deliver some streamed concerts where viewers can make monetary donations.

Boulder Theater, at 2032 14th St., plans to bring back its cabaret-style shows where tables of four and eight attendees can enjoy a meal, cocktails and a live concert.

There is also an option to purchase balcony seats for four with high cocktail tables nearby.

“The Boulder Theater hopes to reopen with limited-capacity shows sometime in February pending Boulder County Public Health’s level on the COVID dial,” said Cheryl Liguori, CEO of Z2 Entertainment — the Colorado-based music company that owns and operates Fox Theatre, the Boulder Theater and Fort Collins’ Aggie Theatre. “We will wait until it is safe to reopen.”

Under Level Orange, seated events are allowed to be at 25% capacity or up to 50 people with 6 feet of distancing between parties.

Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins is also scheduled to follow the same cabaret-style model as Boulder Theater.

Colorado’s official state website states, “Events that can fully follow the restaurant guidelines for the entire event may operate as a restaurant and follow those guidelines and capacity restrictions. This means that parties are seated, there are no shared activities and any performers are at least 25 feet from patrons.”

What remains unknown is when concert venues will return to standing, shoulder-to-shoulder shows .

“As restrictions on capacity and 6-feet distancing are lifted or loosened we will adjust how we present shows,” Liguori said. “Hopefully getting back to full capacity in the fall if it is safe. We hope to be able to have shows at The Fox but they may need to push out a little further given the current COVID numbers. Again, it has to be safe for us to resume any shows.”

Last month The Save Our Stages Act, that provides financial assistance to independent venues and promoters across Colorado, passed as part of the COVID-19 Relief Bill.

The recent support is a much-needed life raft for venues, as stages remain empty.

“Since Colorado moved from Level Red to Orange last week, there has been a slight increase in ticket sales,” said Christian Hee, senior marketing manager at Z2 Entertainment. “It’s refreshing, but with a rise in cases just detected — most likely from the holidays — I’m cautious about getting too excited.”

Red Rocks Amphitheatre released a schedule of close to 100 shows — most rescheduled from 2020 — with dates that start as early as April. However, these scheduled dates at the world-famous Morrison venue are not set in stone, given the unstable nature of COVID-19.

“We hope that the governor moving the county to Orange Level: High Risk will allow the arts community to be able to offer and provide their services and experiences,” said Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health.

On Jan 8, Cinemark reopened its nine locations throughout the Front Range, including Century Boulder in the Twenty Ninth Street mall. New releases like “Promising Young Woman” are now being shown on the big screen. Private watch parties of up to 20 people can gather and select from a series of classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

According to a Cinemark press release, “Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.”

Facemasks are required except when eating and drinking inside the auditoriums.

Even with certain events commencing and places slowly opening back up, Boulder County Public Health officials advise folks to use caution when visiting these sites.

“Despite the COVID-19 vaccinations being underway, it’s important that every person continue to keep social distance, wear a mask and wash their hands whenever they are in public and spending time with people they don’t live with,” Goussetis said.

While the Dairy Arts Center remains temporarily closed, its Boedecker Theater is now available for private film screening rentals for parties up to 10, where hosts provide a film of their choice.

Parties of up to 10 people can rent out the Boedecker for $250 for a 3-hour time period. The price includes up to 10 medium popcorns and 10 medium sodas.

“As we continue to monitor COVID cases and detect a steady downward trend, we also plan to restart our ‘Fresh Air’ live event series in our expansive lobby,” said Melissa Fathman, executive director of Dairy Arts Center.

Outlined in the revised Public Health Order 20-36, nonprofit arts companies can request permission to rehearse without an audience — allowing for fresh content to be recorded for online viewing.

“We are not currently planning in-person performances in the near future,” said Stephen Weitz, producing artistic director of Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company. “We do have an exciting digital product coming out in the next couple of months that will require in-person video shooting with safety precautions in place. But for BETC, and I think most performing arts orgs, we won’t be able to host indoor events until such time as the medical situation permits a relative return to normal. As Dr. Fauci said in an interview this week, we expect that to be some time in the fall.”

Throughout the pandemic, BMoCA has engaged art lovers with intimate studio tours via its Instagram channel and welcomed a limited number of guests to see exhibitions in person. The museum is currently open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and will hold an opening reception on Feb. 11 for “From This Day Forward.”

Gallery visits to Longmont’s Firehouse Art Center, 667 4th Ave., are by appointment only on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday walk-in visits are welcome with a limited capacity of five guests. Firehouse is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Longmont Museum is currently closed through Monday for an exhibit changeover. The museum will reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 19.

pARTiculars Art Gallery, 401 S. Public Road, Unit 1, Lafayette, is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, during quarantine, has been the site of rooftop dance classes, continues to offer new exhibits featuring the work of local creatives and has allowed private groups to explore within its Playzeum and Google Garage.

“We have over 15,000 square feet and three levels, plus an additional 1,500-square-foot rooftop with open air and some of the best Boulder and Flatiron views,” said Lori Preston, the Museum of Boulder’s executive director. “The ability to spread out the guests who enter throughout an eight-to-11-hour day has been very feasible.”

Admission is free to the Museum of Boulder for all Boulder Community Health employees.

“So far in January, we have averaged around 20 guests a day — again, spread out over several hours,” Preston said. “According to the state guidelines, we are now able to use the provided calculator, based on each of our indoor spaces to return to events at a capacity of 25% with a cap calculated with the square footage. We are looking into providing all such experiences with continued respect and caution. Our preferences are those we can offer on our rooftop, such as dance and yoga classes, mini concerts and minimonies, like memorial services and weddings.”

The Museum of Boulder also sent out a survey to which community members requested the museum open on weeknights, which resulted in extending the hours to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“The evening window provides some reprieve or an escape for families that are huddled together in their work/school place during the day,” Preston said.

The museum is closed on Tuesday and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other day, with the exception of Wednesday’s extended evening hours.

“We are among many other art/cultural organizations, exhibit halls, event spaces and galleries who have lost so much during this time,” Preston said. “We have been extremely concerned about our sustainability and need to remain open as one of Boulder’s only keepers of precious artifacts and stories over the past 100 or more years.”