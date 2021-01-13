GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Charlotte’s Web granted 2 hemp genetics patents

News

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) announced the recent receipt of two new United States patents for the feminized seed hybrid hemp varieties Kirsche and Lindorea.

The Lindorea genetic strain features “naturally rich phytochemical profile and good disease resistance, has an excellent plant structure and a flower-to-stem ratio that is compatible with mechanical harvesting innovations,” according to a CW news release.

The Kirsche genetic variety, developed for the Kentucky growing climate, “exhibits broad resistance to fungal pathogens in the North and South Appalachian regions but also in the wetter autumn climate in Oregon while delivering record breaking yields,” the release said.

CW now holds five U.S. hemp variety patent grants.

“The ‘Kirsche’ and ‘Lindorea’ U.S. patents represent more than four years of scientific research and trials and some of the most cutting-edge work being conducted in genetics in the hemp CBD industry today,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in the release. “Charlotte’s Web will continue to advance and protect our prized hemp varietals to build consumer confidence in the consistency of our hemp extract products. This is at the heart of our mission to advance the science of hemp for the greater benefit of the people who choose these products for their wellness needs.”

