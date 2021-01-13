GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Next Frontier adds former Massage Envy,…

News

Next Frontier adds former Massage Envy, Walgreens exec to board

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

New Frontier Brands Inc., an umbrella company that includes health, wellness and beverage brands such as KonaRed coffee, Bottomley Distillers and Humanqind hemp and CBD lotions, announced this week the addition of Joseph Magnacca to its board of directors.

Magnacca’s experience includes stints as president of Walgreens Co. and CEO of Massage Envy Franchising LLC.

“There is massive opportunity in reimagining the wellness category using the emerging benefits that Next Frontier has to offer,” Magnacca said in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled to lend my insights and experience to Next Frontier as we continue to develop brands that both educate and deliver on cutting edge consumer experiences.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Gift Of Music

    The Longmont Chorale shares the gift of music with our community all year ‘round. Music heals in times like these...
  2. Artistic Stone Signage

    Your company’s sign is one of the first impressions you make on customers, so you want it to be good!...
  3. Affordable Cremation Options

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides full mortuary services to families in Northern Colorado, including affordable cremation options. The...
  4. The Apartment You’ve Been Looking For

    The apartment you’ve been looking for in Boulder is at Habitat Apartments! You will enjoy great amenities, like a playground,...
  5. Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    Are you remodeling your home? A new wood floor will transform the interior like nothing else. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides...