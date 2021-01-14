Boulder County gives $3 million to nonprofits through Worthy Cause Pool Fund

Boulder County is this year distributing $3.2 million through the Worthy Cause Pool Fund, a sales tax approved by voters to support capital projects at nonprofit human service agencies.

Among the 21 county agencies receiving money is Boulder Housing Partners, which was awarded $700,000 for construction of 60 affordable housing units at 3485 Stanford Court in Boulder. Boulder Shelter for the Homeless was awarded $500,000 to construct 55 permanent supportive units in Longmont, and the YMCA of Boulder Valley received $500,000 for capital improvements at its Lashley Street facility in Longmont and its Dagny Way facility in Lafayette.

The latest iteration of the Worthy Cause fund was approved by voters in 2018 and extends through 2034, according to a county news release.

“We are so fortunate to have such a caring community of Boulder County residents who approved this measure, which allows us to grant nonprofit partners the funding where it is most needed,” Commissioner Matt Jones stated in the news release.

The proposals, which this year totaled $5 million, are reviewed by a multi-departmental county staff team. The Boulder County Commissioners make the final award decisions.

Applications for the 2022 funding pool will open this summer. For more information, contact Annie Scott at ascott@bouldercounty.org.