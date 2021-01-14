GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon reopens after…

News

Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon reopens after emergency work

a 600-foot section of Colo. 119 known as Boulder Canyon Drive reopened Thursday

By | amorganroth@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Colo. 119 is back open to two-lanes, after being reduced to one-lane on Monday to clear debris and loose rock from a portion of the road in Boulder Canyon.

A 600-foot section of the road also known as Boulder Canyon Drive was reduced to one-lane at mile marker 40 for emergency work “just outside the area that had been previously blasted for the project to permanently repair the road from the 2013 floods,” according to CDOT.

The CDOT email also said, “motorists are advised to drive the posted speed limit and watch for signage though the area. Crews will continue to work in this area and the traffic alignment may shift, while maintaining both lanes.”

“Earlier this week, crews on the project identified unsecure rock in this area and had to divert traffic to one-lane,” said Jared Fiel, CDOT communications manager. Traffic was diverted to a one-lane temporary road that was previously built for the construction that is farther away from the rock face.

Residents may get more information about this closure and construction project via text alerts by texting CO119 to 21000 or by checking road conditions on the Colorado CDOT website.

April Morganroth

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Gift Of Music

    The Longmont Chorale shares the gift of music with our community all year ‘round. Music heals in times like these...
  2. Artistic Stone Signage

    Your company’s sign is one of the first impressions you make on customers, so you want it to be good!...
  3. Affordable Cremation Options

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary in Frederick provides full mortuary services to families in Northern Colorado, including affordable cremation options. The...
  4. The Apartment You’ve Been Looking For

    The apartment you’ve been looking for in Boulder is at Habitat Apartments! You will enjoy great amenities, like a playground,...
  5. Boulder Hardwood Flooring

    Are you remodeling your home? A new wood floor will transform the interior like nothing else. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides...