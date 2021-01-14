Homelessness, encampments front and center in Boulder Police Department town hall

The Boulder Police Department’s response to homelessness and encampments drove the conversation in a Thursday morning town hall hosted by the department.

For most of Thursday’s hour-long meeting, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and Officer Ross Maynard, who is on the department’s Homeless Outreach Team, took questions about homelessness and encampments, which Boulder City Council also is set to discuss Tuesday.

Most of the questions centered on the department’s tactics for patrolling areas where encampments often pop up and cleaning up encampments. Many participants also asked about crime within the encampments and the police department’s inability to jail people for low-level offenses due to coronavirus health restrictions limiting space in the detention facility.

One person asked whether the city is following the protocol for dealing with encampments amid the pandemic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states “if individual housing options are not available, allow people who are living unsheltered or in encampments to remain where they are” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC noted that clearing encampments can cause people to disperse and break connections with service providers, which increases the potential for infectious disease spread.

But Herold said that guidance doesn’t apply to Boulder since the city has a shelter and other services to offer when cleaning up encampments.

“It just does not apply to Boulder at all,” she said.

In terms of encampments, Herold acknowledged that the “resources that are being utilized are very high,” though she did not share specific costs in Thursday’s meeting.

“We’re spending more money than we ever have before,” Maynard said.

The staff memo prepared for Tuesday’s Council meeting, which was released after the town hall’s conclusion, indicates the city in 2020 spent $170,000 on contracted hazardous cleaning expenses. The memo does not offer a comparison to show how much Boulder spent on this in years past.

The memo does reference a 25% increase in the time Boulder officers spent on calls regarding people experiencing homelessness from 2019 to 2020. Though it does not offer specifics for 2019, the memo states that officers in 2020 responded to at least 6,516 calls for service that involved homelessness. This amounts to more than 9,500 hours of time and more than $438,520 in salary costs, according to the memo.

While advocates for Boulder residents experiencing homelessness criticize the city’s approach to housing, homelessness and policing in nearly every Boulder City Council meeting, no such questions have been asked in the two police town halls, which now occur monthly. In the department’s first town hall meeting in December, advocates with Safe Access For Everyone Boulder posted to Twitter screenshots of questions posed that were not answered live and did not appear in the question-and-answer section of the Zoom webinar. It’s unclear whether something similar happened in Thursday’s meeting since those viewing the webinar do not have access to a list of attendees and cannot see submitted questions.

Due to the time constraint of the hour-long meeting in December, Boulder Police Department representatives initially planned to release a frequently asked questions document that would address all questions, including those left unanswered.

However, spokesperson Dionne Waugh said the plan has since changed.

“It’s been a lot more work than anticipated so we’re retooling to put information up to address the most asked questions,” Waugh said in an email.