Longmont police are searching for a man who is wanted on suspicion of felony domestic violence, strangulation and child abuse-related charges.

The man’s name is Daniel Hernandez Cardona, according to a Facebook post on Longmont public safety department page. Cardona is 39 years old.

Anyone with information that would lead to Cardona’s location is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501. The Longmont Report number is 2021-03.