Low-cost health coverage enrollment ends Friday

Friday is the deadline to register for low-cost health coverage in 2021 through Connect for Health Colorado.

C4HCO is the state’s private health insurance market that offered monthly payments of $135 last year. After Friday, “only certain life change events” will allow the insurance plan to reopen, the Boulder County Department of Housing and Human Services (BCDHHS) said in a news release.

“There are many health insurance plans to choose from, and financial assistance is available to help cover premiums,” said Sebastian Sifuentes, a Health Coverage Guide with the C4HCO Health Coverage Enrollment Center.

Residents will be given free, confidential and unbiased help while applying for coverage. Sifuentes added that many Boulder County residents have lost income and/or health coverage due to impacts of COVID-19.

BCDHHS Health Coverage Enrollment Center Manager Dale Whyte urges those in need of health coverage to apply as soon as possible. With various uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, Whyte reiterated Sifuentes’ sentiment that securing health coverage is increasingly important.

Medicaid will also be offering free coverage through Health First Colorado for some Boulder County residents who have experienced reduced income or been laid off due to pandemic impacts or other reasons. Health First Colorado will provide free preventative care as well.

To begin the enrollment process for either C4HCO or Health First Colorado, qualified Boulder County residents can email HealthCoverage@BoulderCounty.org or call 303-441-1000. More information can be found at BoulderCountyHealthCoverage.org.