Mid-term update set for Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan

The Boulder County Planning Commission will host a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan mid-term update on Wednesday. (Camera file photo)
The Boulder County Planning Commission will host a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan mid-term update.

The public hearing will review progress made since the previous update, make potential minor changes to the plan and allow the public an opportunity to speak on the topic.

The BVCP was introduced in 1977 to manage land use decisions in Boulder Valley. The plan considers major updates every ten years to preserve Boulder’s natural environment while ensuring it is sustainable to inhabit.

Register to attend or speak at the meeting at tinyurl.com/y39mjuju.

