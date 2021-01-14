New COVID-19 variant not changing BVSD, SVVSD plans

Confirmation of a new COVID-19 variant case in Boulder County isn’t changing plans for in-person classes in local schools.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday confirmed the state’s fifth case of the new variant is a Boulder County resident.

According to a Wednesday news release, the Boulder County resident who tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus is in their 20s. The case initially was discovered by a private lab and then confirmed by the state lab, the release states.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said no other information about the resident could be provided, including if the person is a University of Colorado at Boulder student or how they may have contracted the new variant. Anyone in close contact is being contacted, she said.

Public health officials said the new variant doesn’t change either their recommendations for in-person classes for the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts or their recommended safety measures to prevent outbreaks in schools. In Britain, where the new variant was first discovered, primary and secondary schools and colleges have been closed for in-person learning, except for the children of key workers, as cases have surged.

At a Tuesday Boulder Valley school board meeting, in response to a question about the new variant, said Boulder County Public Health medical officer Dr. Chris Urbina said measures like wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands all protect against transmission of the more contagious variant. While more contagious, he added, the new variant does not appear to be more deadly or cause more severe symptoms.

“All of the prevention strategies that we are doing now can prevent this new virus from spreading,” he said.

On Thursday, officials in both school districts said they’ll continue to follow the guidance from public health. Both districts have elementary students attending four days a week in person, while secondary students — high schoolers start next week — attend in person two days a week.

A main concern for schools is if the presence of the more contagious variant will lead to a spike in community cases, which in turn would mean more cases among students and staff members and the potential return to remote learning.

“We continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic in close partnership with our county and state health agency partners, and continue to follow their direction, protocols and guidance to ensure safer environments for our school communities,” St. Vrain spokeswoman Kerri McDermid said in a written statement.