One arrested after fire at Boulder homeless camp

One person was arrested and faces arson charges after police say they set a tent on fire at a homeless camp and then tried to light another tent on fire while people were still in it.

Jeddie Rae Spotted Wolf, 36, was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of first-degree arson and attempted first-degree arson.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of Broadway. When an officer arrived, he described seeing a tent on fire with flames eight feet high.

Another officer was able to get a man out of another tent about 20 feet away from the flames, and nobody was injured as Boulder crews put out the fire.

The woman whose tent had been set on fire said she had seen Spotted Wolf earlier in the night in an argument with a man, and that they both then took off. The woman said she left the site and when she returned her tent was on fire.

A woman in a nearby tent said she heard someone yell “fire,” and looked outside to see Spotted Wolf standing next to the flames. The woman said Spotted Wolf then walked over to her tent and tried to light it on fire with a lighter, but failed to do so.

The woman said Spotted Wolf had a “blank” look on their face and did not respond to her telling them to stop, according to the affidavit.

The woman said one other person was in the tent when Spotted Wolf tried to light it on fire.

When police talked to Spotted Wolf, they denied setting the fire and said they saw an unidentified man near the fire, but could not provide further details. Spotted Wolf also denied knowing either of the tent owners or being in an argument.

Police did find a lighter on Spotted Wolf, and arrested them.

Spotted Wolf also had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 third-degree assault case, for which they were still on probation.

Court records show Spotted Wolf has past convictions for menacing, harassment, theft, disorderly conduct, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.

Spotted Wolf is being held at the Boulder County Jail until a bond hearing can be set.