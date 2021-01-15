25th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival postponed

The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed its 25th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival to an undetermined later date due to current health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to be held this weekend, the new date of the festival has not been announced yet by the chamber.

“Of course we’re all sad that we weren’t able to do it, but we thoroughly understand what the situation going on in the world right now is,” said Pat Vero, director of Events and Marketing for the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

Vero said the Lafayette chamber is currently working with Quaker Oats, a sponsor of the event, and monitoring COVID-19 updates daily to determine a suitable date later in the year.

Vero stated that the chamber has a commitment from Quaker Oats to hold the event in 2021 but will ultimately decide when to hold it when safe for everyone.

“Right now, everything depends on when events can open up,” Vero said. “The biggest thing is everything needs to be safe. So any of our events that we hold right now are all to be determined to see when things open up with the vaccine.”

Held in January in honor of National Oatmeal Month, the festival has served as a popular family event in Lafayette since 1996.

Each year the festival provides its participants with a breakfast of hot oatmeal and an enormous selection of toppings to choose from, and a 5K walk or run following a route.

“We have held that event for 24 years,” said Vero. “It’s a wonderful way to bring the community together. It went on in 2020, so we were very happy that we were able to do that.”

Vero said that while things are in the unknown, she believes things will be looking brighter for 2021. She added that when they eventually get approval from the county and the state and put together the event, the chamber will follow any guidelines given.

“We want to do our events where everybody is safe following the guidelines,” Vero said. “Events are something that will be coming back and what extent we don’t know, but when they start coming back we want to put on the best of those possible in a safe manner.”