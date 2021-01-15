GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

SVVSD fills two school principal positions

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The St. Vrain Valley School District has hired two internal candidates as the new principals at the new elementary school that’s being built in Erie and the combined Career Development Center and Olde Columbine High School.

Ryan Ball, principal at Eagle Crest Elementary for 16 years, was hired to lead the new elementary school in Erie that’s under construction in the Highlands neighborhood near Erie High School. The school, dubbed Elementary 28 until it’s formally named, is slated to open in the fall.

ToniJo Niccoli, assistant principal at the Career Development Center and Olde Columbine High School, was hired to lead the technical education program and alternative high school. The current principal for both, Deniece Cook, is retiring after 12 years at the school.

Both new principals are expected to start July 1.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
