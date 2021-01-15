Trio of Boulder Valley firms earn Tibbetts Awards from SBA

Three Boulder Valley-based firms are winners of the Tibbetts Award, a prize issued by the U.S. Small Business Administration that recognizes technology firms that have achieved success through the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

Those firms are Boulder’s small satellite firm Blue Canyon Technologies Inc. and environmental measurement instrument firm 2B Technologies Inc., and Broomfield-based military aviation technology maker Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc.

“For nearly four decades, the SBIR and STTR programs have been assisting small businesses with launching ideas from conception to market. The Tibbetts Awards highlight our nation’s next generation of competitive creators who help push the U.S. economy into the future,” SBA administrator Jovita Carranza said in a statement. “SBA continues to play a key role in administering these research and technology funding programs, providing ‘seed money’ to help our nation’s greatest and most innovative research entrepreneurs start, grow and transition into high-growth companies. The companies and the technologies they create played a unique role in job creation, the building of new industries and communities and addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges.”

