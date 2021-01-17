Banks operating in Boulder County-area weathering potential for losses amid pandemic

Faced with uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic, banks in Boulder and Broomfield counties have been preparing for the potential losses from borrowers and failed loans by increasing their reserve funds. Though declines in profitability has been less than expected, banks continue to proceed cautiously into 2021.

The Boulder area’s banking industry is influenced by the national market. The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to nearly 0% in March 2020 as the pandemic weighed on the U.S. economy. Lowered rates made it cheaper for businesses and consumers to borrow money. The Federal Reserve doesn’t expect to raise the benchmark interest rates from 0% to 0.25%, until 2023.

Don Childears, CEO of the Colorado Bankers Association that represents more than 95% of the 129 banks operating in Colorado, said that low interest rates will continue challenging lenders’ profitability. Across the board, net interest margins, or the measurement of how much a bank is earning in interest on loans compared with the amount it is paying in interest on deposits, are compressed, he added. But Childears does not believe that net interest margins will decrease more than they already have.

“We don’t really expect it to go any lower because the Fed funds, the interest rates nationally, won’t go any lower,” he said. “But it’s going to continue to be a challenge on profitability, but banks have managed to adjust to that, in ways that they didn’t really expect, and have found ways to sustain their profitability despite that problem.”

Childears said that focusing on online transactions, and reducing in-person staff is one way some banks are managing expenses.

Gretchen Wahl, senior director and community manager for First National Bank of Omaha, or FNBO, in Boulder, said that about three-fourths of the bank’s staff shifted to working remotely. The decision was made for public health reasons, not for profitability, she said, but it unintentionally helped. Expenses from lunches and other things purchased were cut when meetings were moved to video conferencing and phone calls.

Jim Swanson, president of Bank Strategies LLC, a Denver-headquartered consulting firm, believes that banks, especially large ones, will be more reluctant to open new branches this year due to the increase in online banking and social distancing measures. With the adoption of online banking, banks may shed under-utilized branches, he added.

Wahl said that banks with multiple ways of bringing in income are better situated. The type of lending also affected the way different institutions experienced 2020. Mortgages are one activity that FNBO relies on, which held strong last year, Wahl said.

“Your interest margin is one of the ways that we make money. And with rates being low, that impacts your profitability,” Wahl said. “So if you are relying solely on interest margin, it’s going to have a big impact. Not many banks do anymore, though, I mean I think most banks have other diversified sources of income.”

Swanson believes that there will be more shrinkage of net interest margins this year. The average for the state in September 2018 was 3.84%, he said, compared with 3.37% in the third quarter of 2020.

Small local banks typically run on greater net interest margins than large banks, Swanson said. They tend to lend locally, putting them at a higher risk if small businesses fail.

“Historically, small banks are the ones who find financing Main Street USA and they’re not financing the large institute, or large projects, large office buildings, large retail centers,” Swanson said. “They’re financing, like I said, Main Street USA, which in a lot of respects is what might be viewed as most impacted, or heavily impacted by the pandemic.”

Flatirons Bank, a local bank with branches in Boulder and Longmont with a courier service, saw an uptick in its net interest margin over the pandemic. According to reports filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Flatirons Bank had a margin of 3.26% in December 2019 and a 3.87% net interest margin in September 2020.

Flatirons increased its loan-loss reserve, funds set aside to cover estimated losses on loans due to defaults, from $1.4 million to $2 million between the final quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of last year. However, Flatirons did not experience the steep decline that it prepared for, according to Kyle Heckman, president of Flatirons Bank. The bank worked closely with borrowers to avoid defaults.

“I think the biggest consideration was just making sure we had our arms around our loan portfolio as far as either clients that needed payment deferrals or some form of relief that appeared to be temporary in nature,” Heckman said. “And making sure that anything that was more significant or longer-term in nature was well managed and had a plan in place with the borrower in the bank to make sure that there weren’t other problems down the road to the extent we could foresee those.”

The bulk of the funds added to loan-loss reserves were early into the pandemic, Childears said. Whether banks continue to set aside provisional funds depends on whether the number of new COVID-19 cases wanes and the economy recovers. According to Childears, loans that are not up-to-date with payments make up less than 1% of loans in Colorado.

“What that means is that 99.76% of all loans are paying as they should be. That’s not what we expected in the second quarter, when businesses were closing and consumers weren’t buying and you know all the other aspects of the economy back then,” Childears said.

A lower amount of non-current loans than expected, means that banks don’t need to set aside as much money to cover losses, he added.

Lending was supported by an increase in deposits. Childears said that many Colorado banks saw an increase in deposits, likely a result from government assistance programs and rainy-day savings. In June 2019, Colorado banks saw deposits of $142 billion, Childears said. In the same month last year, deposits sat at $172 billion for the state.

Flatirons had an approximately 30% increase in deposits last year compared with 2019 between new and existing customers, Heckman said.

Chris Maughan, regional president of Glenwood Springs-headquartered Alpine Bank, said that deposit increases were in part reflective of the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. He said that Alpine, which operates 39 branches around the state, processed 4,278 loan applications for $309 million. It’s too early to tell if deposits from PPP will stay in the banking system or how the second round that opened up to borrowers in January will reflect in 2021 deposits. Like Flatirons, Alpine saw a roughly 30% growth in deposits.

Alpine saw a compression of its net interest margin from 4.42% to 3.82%, according to reports with the FDIC for December 2019 and September 2020.

“There are a lot of businesses and companies and individuals that are still struggling out there and will continue to struggle in 2021. And, as a community bank, we’re really just a reflection of the communities that we serve,” Maughan said. “I think it’ll be a challenging operating environment for community financial institutions moving forward.”

Maughan has an optimistic outlook though for this year, and said that Alpine is looking at expanding its presence in Colorado. It’s planning on establishing a branch in Fort Collins in the second quarter of 2022.

Though banks didn’t use the provisions they made for failed loans, Swanson said that loan-loss reserves will still be higher than they were before the pandemic. There’s a higher risk of loan defaults as the pandemic persists. He believes that compressed net interest margins will be one of the toughest challenges for the banking industry this year.

“We’re already seeing overall earnings decline in the latter part of 2020 due to that, as well as due to the higher provision expense,” Swanson said. “So the combination of those two factors is impacting, will probably impact, earnings performance for 2021. I would be shocked if the industry is able to perform as well in 2021 as they did the last few years.”

Childears said that the industry ended 2020 in good health. He is cautiously optimistic for this year.

“I’m not euphoric that we’re going to be doing cartwheels down the hall, celebrating bank success in 365 days, but I think we will be very pleased with the success. We entered this, a year ago with banks in a very strong position, their capital levels were about the highest they’ve ever been. And that is very important in terms of the overall health of banks. And we’ve been able to sustain that because we haven’t had those big loan loss reserves and fear,” Childears said. “I do think we’re going to have a solid, good year. But, again, if the economy falters due to the COVID, no one knows where we’re headed.”