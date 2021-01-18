GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Bankrupt Christopher & Banks closing local clothing stores

Christopher & Banks Inc. (OMCMKTS: CBKC), a national chain of clothing retailers, is shuttering locations in Northern Colorado as the firm navigates a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Among the more than 400 nationwide store locations closing are:

  • 4344 South College Ave., Fort Collins.
  • 13801 Grant St., Thornton.
  • 5855 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland.
  • 5971 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland (CJ Banks).

About a dozen other Colorado locations, mostly in Denver and Colorado, are also closing.

Retail inventory management firm Hilco Merchant Resources LLC is overseeing the closures and liquidation of inventory, according to a C&B news release.

Minnesota-based Christopher & Banks, which started as Braun’s Fashions in 1956, spent the last year working with investment-banking firm B. Riley Securities Inc. to find a way out of financial distress, brought about by the changing retail landscape and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported this month.

