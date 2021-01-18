Colorado man with ties to militia movement charged in U.S. Capitol riot for allegedly assaulting police officer

A 24-year-old Colorado man faces federal charges after investigators allege he assaulted and threatened police officers defending the U.S. Capitol and also climbed through a broken window to enter the building during the Jan. 6 riot that disrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

Robert Gieswein, of Woodland Park, carried a bat during the riot and dressed himself in pseudo-military garb, including a patch for an alleged paramilitary training program he ran in Colorado that federal law enforcement used to identify him, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Gieswein on Monday turned himself in to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agency. The sheriff’s office said it will transfer him to federal authorities.

The FBI used a plethora of video and images taken of Gieswein outside and inside the Capitol to identity him, the affidavit states, as well as an interview Gieswein gave a television journalist the day before the riot during which he referenced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Video of Gieswein at the Capitol shows him spraying a police officer with an unknown substance while the officer was trying to keep the crowd from pushing down barricades, according to the affidavit. He encouraged others in the mob to break a window and then climbed through the window into the Capitol, the affidavit states.

The day before the storming of the Capitol, Gieswein spoke to a journalist, telling her that the nation needed to get “corrupt politicians” out of office, naming several powerful Democrats, and alluded to an anti-Semitic conspiracy.

Gieswein faces charges of assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and aiding and abetting, according to a warrant for his arrest.

He does not appear to have any criminal history in Colorado, according to court records. State licensing records show that a Robert Gieswein who lived in Woodland Park held a nursing aide certification from 2016 until it expired in January 2019.

Gieswein appears to be affiliated with at least one anti-government militia movement, the Three Percenters, according to the arrest warrant. Gieswein posted multiple photos of himself on his Facebook posing in front of a Three Percenter flag, according to the affidavit.

People who align with the Three Percenters ideology generally believe they are protecting the masses from government tyranny. The FBI labeled the Three Percenters a “radical militia group” and the Anti-Defamation League calls those associated with the movement “anti-government extremists.” Some associated with the movement have been criminally charged in connection to terroristic plots.

Numerous people wearing the group’s logo joined a crowd at the Colorado Capitol on Jan. 6 during a rally for people who falsely believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Gieswein appeared to run a local, private paramilitary training group called the Woodland Wild Dogs, according to his arrest affidavit. He wore patches with the group’s name during the Capitol riot.

Militia movements are not new to the U.S., but the attack on the Capitol was unusual in that multiple groups worked together, said Benjamin Teitelbaum, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who studies contemporary radical nationalist, populist and neofascist movements.

“I think it’s an anomaly in the history of far-right activism and a concerning one at that,” he said.