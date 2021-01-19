New Techstars Boulder director announces first cohort

Techstars, a Boulder-born startup accelerator, this week unveiled the first local cohort to be led by new Techstars Boulder managing director Andres Barreto.

The 14th Boulder Techstars class will be held entirely virtually, another first for the organization. Last year’s program began in-person and shifted midway through to a virtual format as the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the country.

“Each of these companies went through a rigorous screening and selection process that lasted several weeks before coming out on top,” Barreto wrote in a blog post. “We selected the teams that were most obsessed with solving their customers’ pain and that also demonstrated to execute the fastest.”

Techstars Boulder’s 2021 class members, with company descriptions provided by the accelerator, are:

AtomChat — Helping companies increase online sales by up to 5x using apps like Whatsapp and Messenger.

CodeInspector — Helping software teams fix technical debt with their automated code review platform.

Defynance — On a mission to solve the $1.6 trillion student debt crisis, refinancing student loans with debt-free income share agreements.

Floop — Platform enables instructors to provide relevant and timely feedback on students’ assignments.

Gales — Help protect frontline health-care workers with anti-microbial, waterproof, and slip-resistant footwear.

Haekka — Provide compliance and security training via Slack.

Immigo — Helps schools in countries such as China and Korea source and staff the best native English teachers.

Intelligems — Bringing the power of experimentation to digital stores, helping them maximize revenue and conversion by A/B testing prices and promotions.

Porter Metrics — Developed an automated solution for generating social media reports in minutes.

Terraseed — Creates vegan and ethical supplements in the world’s first fully compostable pill bottle.

Inspire Me World — Delivers experience-led cultural immersion through subscription boxes and an online community for global fans.

