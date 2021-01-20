Boulder will continue with current camping ban enforcement

Boulder City Council after hours of discussion on Tuesday opted to continue enforcing the city’s camping ban with its current resources until a special meeting can be scheduled for further discussion.

Council largely indicated support for continued enforcement of the camping ban, but several noted they did not feel comfortable moving forward without a meaningful discussion about additional services or spaces where those experiencing homelessness legally can be.

“I have concerns about saying I would enforce the camping ban without saying: ‘And we will be providing these additional supports where people can go,’” Councilmember Rachel Friend said.

Others felt differently.

“There’s kind of a fork in the road here. People need to declare whether they want the camping ban enforced or not,” Councilmember Bob Yates said. “I’ll answer the question (about the camping ban). The answer is yes.”

Sanctioned encampments are among the suggestions that will be discussed in a special meeting that is to be scheduled in next week’s Council Agenda Committee meeting.

The Council also will discuss some of the recommendations presented by staff, which include:

Additional enforcement, including a new police unit to be stationed downtown and limited commission urban park rangers to focus on code enforcement and to provide support.

Environmental improvements, including establishing an internal hazardous materials clean-up team and building a skate park in the empty space underneath the library.

Building residential recovery housing options for methamphetamine users.

Adjusting the city’s camping ordinance by requiring mandatory minimum jail sentences for repeat offenders.

The suggestions that entail annual costs, such as adding staff, total more than $1 million.

There was consensus on some of those recommendations during Tuesday’s meeting with a majority of council members supporting the idea of finding recovery housing options for methamphetamine users. Most also were opposed to the idea of enacting mandatory minimum jail sentences for those with multiple camping ban violations.

Councilmember Junie Joseph said mandatory minimums are known to be particularly oppressive for people of color. Likewise, Councilmember Aaron Brockett was concerned that the idea of mandatory minimum sentences had not been tested through the city’s new racial equity tool, a six-step model that inserts racial equity into decision-making processes.

Councilmember Mark Wallach also noted that Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle should have weighed in on the idea since the sheriff operates the Boulder County Jail.

Because this was on Tuesday’s agenda as a matter from the city manager, it was not a public hearing and therefore did not include any official action or public comment. However, several people spoke on the issue earlier in the meeting during open comment.

The perspectives represent Boulder’s continued dichotomy when it comes to homelessness.

Those in favor of increased enforcement frequently touched on the idea of safety.

“People do not feel safe. In South Boulder, we do not feel safe allowing our 10-year-old to go to the park or our 14-year-old to run the creek path due to persons camping and hanging out in park shelters,” Wendy Ferrara said.

On the other hand, those against it said that further criminalizing homelessness will not solve the problem and added that those experiencing homelessness are human beings.

“It’s pretty clear who you want those spaces to be safe and welcoming for,” Daniel Katz said, alluding to the title of the discussion on the agenda. “The City Council is supposed to represent all of Boulder, not just wealthy, white homeowners.”