Boulder County applies for 5-Star certification

Boulder County has submitted its application for 5-Star certification with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The business-variance program allows participating businesses to operate one level above Boulder County’s position on the statewide dial, provided that they demonstrate compliance with enhanced public-health guidelines and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Locally, Broomfield and Larimer counties already have authorization for 5-Star programs. Weld County has not applied, but the city of Greeley, the city of Evans, the town of Windsor and the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce have started a program.

The Boulder County 5-Star Program Administrative Committee submitted its program application to the state Wednesday, having received support from required stakeholders, including Boulder County Public Health, Boulder County Commissioners, hospitals across the county and law enforcement.

The local 5-Star Program Administrative Committee consists of economic-development leaders, municipal, county and public-health staff, elected officials, and hospital executives. The Committee is responsible for the oversight and management of the 5-Star program.

“Boulder County appreciates the tremendous amount of work the county’s economic development leaders have invested in developing a 5-Star Program that meets Boulder County’s and Boulder County Public Health’s priority of protecting the public’s health while also supporting the survival of local businesses,” Commissioner Matt Jones said in a statement.

The Boulder County program was drafted by the Boulder Chamber and Longmont Economic Development Partnership, with support from the Boulder County Commissioners and Boulder County Public Health. Upon CDPHE approval, the program will allow Boulder County businesses to accelerate and expand their reopening by implementing safety measures beyond what is required by public health orders and additional guidelines designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses interested in attaining certification can fill out the form at bouldercochamber.formstack.com/forms/boco_fivestar_interest

Additional information about Boulder County’s 5-Star program can be found at boulderchamber.com/boco-five-star.

