Boulder police arrest man accused of stabbing in wooded area

Boulder police arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of another man Thursday afternoon near the Andrews Arboretum at Broadway and Marine Street.

Joshua Davis, 33, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department. Davis will be charged on suspicion of first-degree felony assault, the release said.

Police received a report about 12:30 p.m. that a man had been stabbed in the 1500 block of Broadway. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. As of Thursday afternoon, he was reported in stable condition, according to Dionne Waugh, Boulder police spokesperson.

The man who was reported to have been stabbed told police that the attack occurred in the wooded area along a downhill bike path from Main Campus at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to a news release from Boulder police.

Detectives think the incident stemmed from a disagreement between the two men. Both men are homeless, according to the new release.

This is the third stabbing in Boulder involving people experiencing homelessness this month, the release said. Two other transient people were stabbed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8. Detectives are investigating to see whether the crimes are related, the release said.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Detective Matt Greer at 303-441-4322 or Detective Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850. The case number is 21-631. Those who have information but want to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com.