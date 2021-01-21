Cornel West, Robert George discuss civility, faith and friendship at CU Boulder

Nearly 1,200 people tuned in for a conversation about civil discourse between Harvard University professor Cornel West and Princeton University professor Robert George hosted virtually by the University of Colorado Boulder on Thursday night.

West, a self-described leftist and revolutionary Christian, and George, a conservative Catholic, have developed a deep friendship over the course of decades.

The conversation was moderated by Scott Powell, director of the Aquinas Institute for Catholic Thought, which hosted the event along with the Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization and the Center for Leadership.

While West and George disagree on an array of issues, the duo spoke repeatedly of their mutual admiration, respect and esteem for each other as well as their shared foundation of Christian faith.

“The deep love that we have for each other is not reducible to politics, even when he’s wrong,” West said, laughing.

Discussing civil discourse is particularly relevant, Powell noted, as the country grapples with the impacts of deep partisan divides and divisive rhetoric.

“The events of the summer, the election, the chaos at the U.S. Capitol a few weeks, ago have exposed something that has existed in our country for a very long time and we are now seeing manifest in the brokenness of our society, our cities, our neighborhoods and even our families,” Powell said. “The Christian tradition is in the business of trying to foster reconciliation out of brokenness.”

The key to civil discourse is recognizing the humanity and inherent value of the person you’re talking with, George and West said, as well as listening.

“When you talk about civil discourse, you’re not beginning with about what is your view on X, why do you disagree with this, no — you have a precious human being on the other side of the conversation who is wrestling with a whole host of things, some difficult and delicate things and things they’re right and wrong about, and you are a precious human being who is right and wrong about things. That’s how Robbie and I have always encountered each other,” West said.

Civil discourse must be about more than tolerating someone else, George said. It must be about listening.

“The only motivation that will sustain it is the genuine belief that I could learn something from you,” he said. “I learn from Cornel every time we have a conversation. I may end up agreeing, I may end up not agreeing, but I’m going to learn something whether we agree or disagree, because we’ve got a truth-seeker who has thought deeply about these things.”

West and George also spoke of the need to acknowledge the work of those who have come before.

“We can’t be canceling the great thinkers of our tradition. Don’t cancel Abraham Lincoln, don’t cancel the authors of ‘The Federalist Papers.’ I violently disagree with Thomas Hobbes, but I don’t want to cancel him, I want to read him,” George said. “There are great thinkers, some of them who were wrong and did bad things in their lives. We need to acknowledge our debts to these great heroes also as we recognize they have flaws and faults.”