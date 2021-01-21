GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Downtown Boulder Foundation forms equity, inclusion advisory group

The Downtown Boulder Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps strengthen the area’s civic and cultural assets by funding art public projects, historical conservation and community events, announced this week the formation of a new advisory committee to foster more diversity and inclusion within the group and its initiatives.

The 11-member committee, which serves a one year term starting Thursday, includes:  Scott Beard, Dawn Bookhardt-Bowen, Ingrid Castro-Campos, Amirah Counts, Soledad Diaz, Jocelyn Diles, Joseph Jimenez, Angie Jeffords, Jennifer Livovich, Ben O’Meara and Bridger Tomlin.

“I am incredibly grateful for the community interest in this initiative. Our inaugural cohort represents a diverse cross-section of our community,” Downtown Boulder Foundation chairman and Boulder Councilman Bob Yates said in a statement. “I am confident that they will bring creative and innovative suggestions on ways to make our wonderful downtown even more accessible and inviting.”

Lucas High

