Boulder County reports two deaths, 80 new coronavirus cases

Boulder County on Friday reported two additional residents with COVID-19 who died and 80 new coronavirus cases.

Chana Goussetis, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said that during a quality assurance process this week, public health officials identified two additional deaths. The deaths occurred on Jan. 7 and Jan. 13. The people who died were in their 60s and 70s and were not residents of long-term care facilities.

The new deaths bring the county’s total death toll to 219. To date, Boulder County Public Health reported that there have been 16,729 positive or probable cases. There have been 445 people hospitalized. As of Friday, 34 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The current five-day average percent positivity rate was 4%. There are 18,538 Boulder County residents who have received a vaccine dose, with 3,108 people fully vaccinated, county data shows.

Boulder has 6,255 residents who have tested positive for the virus — the most in the county, according to data updated by the county on Thursday. The data showed Longmont had the second greatest number of residents who have tested positive at 5,773; followed by 1,365 unincorporated Boulder County cases; 1,362 Lafayette cases; 723 Louisville cases; 373 Erie cases; 297 Superior cases; 66 Lyons cases; 20 Nederland cases and 18 cases from people experiencing homelessness.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported that 12 people tested positive from 161 diagnostic and 620 monitoring tests taken Thursday, according to the university’s online coronavirus dashboard. There are three on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 1% of the university’s total isolation space. It is the first time this year that any isolation space has been in use. Since Jan. 4, there have been 125 total positive results; 1,660 diagnostic tests; and 7,334 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District showed on its online coronavirus dashboard that there were 21 active cases; 259 students and 26 staff quarantined, for a total of 285 people quarantined; and 19 inactive cases.

St. Vrain School District reported that there were 35 active cases, split between 27 students and eight staff. Throughout the 2020-21 school year, there have been 480 student and 203 staff cases, for a total of 683 cumulative cases.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 383,008 cases. Among cases, 5,462 people have died, and of those, 4,709 were due to COVID-19. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, 2,334,170 people have been tested.

Boulder Valley cases

BVSD elementary/PK-8/K-12 schools

Aspen Creek PK-8: One active case; one staff member quarantined

Bear Creek: Two active cases; 27 students and two staff quarantined; two inactive cases

Birch: One active case; 15 students and three staff quarantined

Coal Creek: Two active cases; 36 students and seven staff quarantined; one inactive case

Columbine: One active case

Douglass: One inactive case

Eisenhower: One inactive case

Eldorado: One inactive case

Fireside: One active case; 17 students and one staff quarantined; one inactive case

High Peaks: One active case; 25 students and three staff quarantined

Louisville Elementary: One active case; 25 students and one staff quarantined; one inactive case

Meadowlark: Two active cases; 12 students and two staff quarantined; one inactive case

Monarch PK-8: One active case; eight students quarantined

Peak to Peak: One active case; one staff quarantined

Pioneer: One active case; 18 students and one staff quarantined; three inactive cases

Superior: One inactive case

University Hill: One active case; 24 students and three staff quarantined; one inactive case

Whittier: Two active cases; 24 students and one staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Casey: One inactive case

Broomfield Heights: One active case; nine students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Monarch High: Two active cases; 19 students quarantined

BVSD departments

Culinary Center: One inactive case

Transportation: One inactive case

Early Connections: Two inactive cases

St. Vrain Valley School active cases

SVVSD elementary schools:

Alpine: 1

Black Rock: 1

Erie: 2

Fall River: 1

Indian Peaks: 1

Legacy: 2

Mead: 2

Sanborn: 1

SVVSD middle schools:

Mead: 2

Sunset: 1

SVVSD high schools:

Erie: 8

Longmont: 2

Lyons Middle Senior High: 1

Mead: 1

Silver Creek: 1

Other campuses:

LaunchED Virtual Academy: 2

Main Street School: 1

Soaring Heights PK-8: 3

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1

Central Administration: 1

