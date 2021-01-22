GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder extending business recovery program

Boulder on Thursday announced that it will extend its business recovery program through Oct. 31, or until emergency orders limiting indoor dining capacity are lifted.

According to a city news release, the program waives minimum parking requirements, designates curbside drop-off and pick-up locations, allows for the temporary modification of alcohol licenses, expands outdoor dining service areas, waives applicable city fees and reroutes the city’s HOP bus.

Additionally, Boulder will continue street closures along the west end of Pearl Street between 9th and 11th streets and on the University Hill Event Street that were implemented to support the program and allow more space for outdoor dining.

According to information from the city, the business recovery program has helped more than 100 businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, which has limited dine-in capacity and forced businesses to focus on takeout and delivery.

“This extension will help Boulder businesses have some degree of certainty as the city continues to explore the state of Colorado’s 5-Star Certification Program with Boulder County and partners,” Community Vitality Department Director Yvette Bowden stated in the news release.

The 5-Star Certification Program, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & the Environment, encourages restaurants to implement additional safety measures in order to accelerate reopening. Boulder County on Thursday applied for program.

Boulder businesses that already are participating in the city’s business recovery program will not have to do anything further. The city notes permits and curbside pick-up locations automatically will be extended.

However, it does require applications for businesses requesting “new or altered expansion.” For more information or to apply, visit bouldercolorado.gov/planning/boulder-business-recovery

Deborah Swearingen

