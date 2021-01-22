Boulder stabbing suspect told police he was acting in self-defense

The man accused of stabbing another man in Boulder on Thursday said he was acting in self-defense.

Joshua Davis, 33, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault, and remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, Boulder police were called to the Andrews Arboretum, 1560 Broadway, for a report of a possible stabbing. Officers found a blood trail, and followed it about 2,000 feet to where they found the victim sitting on a bench in Central Park.

The man had a 2-inch laceration that was “bleeding profusely,” but he was being uncooperative with officers, the affidavit states. Officers gave aid until the man could be transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where doctors said he had suffered life-threatening injuries and took him into surgery.

The man is now out of surgery and stable.

According to the affidavit, the man was homeless and officers began talking to others at the arboretum campsite about the stabbing. Several said a man called “Big Josh” was the suspect, and an officer familiar with the area knew that to be an alias of Davis, who is also homeless. Officers showed Davis’ picture to the witnesses who confirmed Davis was the man they knew as “Big Josh.”

Officers were able to find Davis in his vehicle near Third Street and Canyon Boulevard at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Davis admitted he “poked” the victim, but said he did so in self-defense.

Davis said the victim had called Davis a derogatory term and then began “swinging” at him. Davis said the man never made contact with him, but he took out a pocket knife and stabbed at Davis two or three times, cutting him once.

Davis then threw away the knife, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Davis has a number of previous arrests in Boulder County beginning in 2017, with convictions for theft, trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon, third-degree assault, and drug charges.

Davis was still on probation in several of those cases when the stabbing occurred, according to court records.

Boulder police have not yet released Davis’ booking photo.

