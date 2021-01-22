GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder announces law school dean finalists

Latest Headlines

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder this week announced four finalists for the position of dean of Colorado Law.

The finalists are Michèle Alexandre, dean and professor of law at Stetson University College of Law; Johanna Bond, professor of law at Washington and Lee University School of Law; Lolita Buckner Inniss, senior associate dean for academic affairs and professor of law at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law; and Sarah Krakoff, professor of law at University of Colorado Law School.

The finalists will go through virtual interviews in February, along with public sessions for each candidate. Dates and times for those sessions have not been announced. CU Boulder aims to have a new dean to replace outgoing Dean Jim Anaya by the end of the spring semester, according to the campus announcement.

Katie Langford

