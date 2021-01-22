Denver’s My Neighbor Felix to open Boulder outpost

My Neighbor Felix, a Mexican restaurant concept in Denver’s Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood, is planning a second location in Boulder.

The restaurant is operated by Lotus Concepts and founder Francois Safieddine. Kasie Waxman will serve as vice president of operations at the Boulder location, according to a company news release.

The Boulder My Neighbor Felix is expected to open this spring.

Additional locations are planned in Centennial, Colorado Springs and Thornton, the release said.

