Louisville police investigate shots fired at skate park Friday; no injuries reported

Louisville police are investigating after they received multiple calls of a person firing a gun into the air at the Louisville Skatepark on Friday.

Louisville police Sgt. Ben Kurtz said officers responded to the skate park about 5 p.m. on Eldorado Lane. He said police received numerous calls reporting a person firing a gun into the air. He said no one was injured in the incident.

Kurtz said the incident remains under investigation. It’s not yet known how many shots were fired. Additionally, he said a suspect has not yet been identified and that he didn’t have a description of the person who was reported to have fired the gun.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call the non-emergency Boulder County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at 303-441-4444 and ask to speak with a Louisville officer.

Kelsey Hammon

