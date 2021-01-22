Outdoor web retailer Backcountry opening Boulder shop

In an era when e-commerce platforms are eating brick and mortar shops for lunch, web outdoor gear and apparel retailer Backcountry is bucking trends and planning a new storefront in Boulder.

Backcountry currently operates a single shop in Salt Lake City, Utah, adjacent to its fulfillment center. In the coming year the company plans to expand to Park City, Utah, and Boulder, according to a Backcountry news release.

“Backcountry has always sought to connect people with their passions through the best gear and expertise we have to offer,” Backcountry CEO Melanie Cox said in the release. “With our retail locations, our goal is to equip our customers with the gear, knowledge, and the confidence they need to get outside by combining the expert guidance of our Gearheads with our expansive product assortment.”

The Park City store is expected to open in May, followed by the Boulder store. Backcountry has not provided specifics on the Boulder store’s location or opening date.

