Polis, local leaders urge RTD to prioritize Northwest Rail line to Boulder County

Gov. Jared Polis and local government officials are pushing for the Regional Transportation District to complete the Northwest Rail line to Longmont, according to a letter sent by Polis to the agency.

Polis sent a letter to RTD CEO Debra Johnson today, citing reports that she has questioned whether extending the B Line from Westminster to Longmont is the best option for the area. Johnson has raised questions about extending the rail line several times this winter, mostly recently at an event organized by Boulder Transportation Connections on Jan. 13, according to Colorado Public Radio.

“I write to remind you of RTD’s responsibility of fulfilling their obligations to the taxpayers of the District and urgently request you begin the planning necessary to complete the construction of the corridor by 2025,” Polis wrote. “Please keep this priority in mind, particularly, as the District evaluates how to spend significant additional dollars that have been unexpectedly provided directly to RTD via federal stimulus payments.”

Polis wrote that he was “extremely concerned” by reports of Johnson’s hesitance to complete the project.

“RTD was trusted in 2004 with additional taxpayer funds for the explicit purpose of building out FasTracks which included NW Rail,” Polis wrote. “Only the voters, who have paid into this system for 15 years, can modify the decision.”

The governor’s office also released statements of support from Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley, Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann and former state Rep. Jonathan Singer.

“Longmont and I appreciate the Governor’s persistence on this important issue. RTD must fulfill its commitment to the voters. They have a statutory obligation to comply and use Longmont’s tax dollars to complete the NW Rail,” Bagley said in a statement.

