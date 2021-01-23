Bal Swan warm water therapy pool reopens after battling mold problem

Pamela Duplat watched intently as her 5-year-old son carefully stepped up onto a ledge in the pool before jumping to his occupational therapist.

Duplat’s son, Matteo Croce, was working through his warm water occupational therapy session Thursday at Bal Swan Children’s Center. He was the center’s first therapy session after Bal Swan Executive Director Debbie Kunz cut the ribbon for the warm water pool’s grand reopening. The pool was closed for two years because of a mold problem, which cost about $180,000 to fix — all of which came from community donations, Kunz said.

Now, two years later, when Kunz walks into the pool room now and sees it in use, she said the biggest emotion she feels is hope.

“Hope is the biggest thing, also the trust the community has in us. And the faith that they have in the value of young people,” she said. “It’s worth the cost of something like a pool to invest in the cost of a little human’s life.”

Bal Swan’s Warm Water Occupational Therapist Meighan Connolly restarted warm water sessions at Bal Swan about two weeks ago, when the pool was finally ready to go. She works with eight kids at Bal Swan, each in one-on-one sessions. The combination of the pool’s warm water — about 94 degrees — which aids in relaxing the child’s muscles and the pool’s ability to reduce the child’s gravity both assist in the therapy session, she explained. Connolly works with kids with various disabilities in the prescribed sessions, from spinal muscular atrophy to sensory processing disorders.

“When some kiddos are on land, it may be more difficult because they have that gravity. When we’re in the pool, we can float in the water and we can play and splash in the water. All those skills are hard on land,” Connolly said.

She curates therapy sessions to work on things such as trunk control, core strengthening, fine motor skills and sensory processing, she said, depending on the child’s needs.

While the mold was being mitigated, Connolly held warm water sessions at the nearby rec center, she said. But the water wasn’t as warm and it was often loud, two factors that inhibited a productive session.

“It’s so much fun to be home,” Connolly said Thursday, adding kids have returned to the Bal Swan pool with complete joy. “It’s been so nice. It’s relaxing … In a rec center it’s really loud. We don’t have the intimate setting and water was cooler there, it didn’t relax their muscles. I’m so glad this pool is open.”

Duplat said Matteo was tired all day Thursday, but still asked her when they were going to the pool.

“It is fun,” Duplat said as she watched Matteo’s session. “At the same time, he’s getting stronger.”

Duplat said Matteo’s cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for coordinating voluntary movements, is smaller than it should be, which affects certain things such as Matteo’s balance.

“This type of therapy helps him get those skills that are not natural. He just needs the extra help,” Duplat said.

That’s exactly what the pool is designed for, Kunz said, and reiterated how thankful she was for the community’s generosity.

“Out of your taxpayer pocketbook, this is worth it. From your heart perspective, is it not valuable to give a child the opportunity to feel weightless and to feel so powerful to be able to walk when on the ground they can’t walk?” she said before the ribbon cutting.

“Look what you’ve given us … You’ve given someone a chance to feel success.”