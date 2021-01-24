GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Three Heil Valley Ranch trails reopen

Local News

Heil Valley Ranch’s Picture Rock Trail, Wild Turkey Trail and Ponderosa Loop all are open, Boulder County Parks & Open Space announced Sunday.

According to a tweet from a ranger, visitors should expect sections of ice between the 1.5 and 3 mile markers. Geer Canyon access also is closed indefinitely for CalWood Fire rehabilitation work.

Visitors are asked to remain on the trail and be respectful of any remaining closures due to safety hazards in the CalWood Fire burn area. The fire burned through Heil Valley Ranch and destroyed bridges, fences, benches and signs in the park.

The park will be in recovery for many months and trails may need to close for restoration efforts, according to Boulder County. Find updates on bouldercounty.org/open-space/parks-and-trails/heil-valley-ranch.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
