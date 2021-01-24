Three men have joint sex assault trial moved back to August

Three men accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the course of one night in Boulder have had their trial rescheduled to August.

Jesus Guerrero-Argumedo, 25; Adrian Garcia-Ramirez, 22; and Eduardo Quezada, 29, all pleaded not guilty in June to two counts of sexual assault. Quezada also pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault.

All three were scheduled for trial this week, but Boulder County has halted all jury trials until at least March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court records show the three men are now set for a 14-day trial starting on Aug. 16.

All three men remain out of custody on bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman was in downtown Boulder and began walking home from the bars early Aug. 11, 2019. The woman ran into Guerrero-Argumedo, Quezada and Garcia-Ramirez — none of whom she had previously met — while walking home and began to talk to them. The three invited her to continue drinking at an apartment in the 3100 block of Broadway, and she went along.

But once inside the apartment, the woman said Quezada kept lifting her skirt and slapping her on the butt even after she told him to stop. She said the three men then forced her down onto a couch and began to grope her.

The woman said Quezada then took her outside onto the balcony and forced her to perform oral sex.

The woman later tried to go into the bathroom, but said Guerrero-Argumedo followed her in and raped her while she was in the bathroom.

After this, the woman left the apartment, but she said that as she was trying to leave the apartment, Garcia-Ramirez raped her in the stairwell.

The woman was able to take an Uber to her boyfriend’s house and then went to get a sexual assault examination, which found injuries to her knees, neck and genitals, according to the affidavit.

The woman was able to pinpoint the location of the apartment and also had phone numbers of two of the suspects. Using the address and phone information along with the descriptions provided by the woman, police were able to identify Guerrero-Argumedo, Garcia-Ramirez and Quezada as suspects in the case.

The woman then picked photos of all three men out of three separate photo lineups.

In talking with police, Garcia-Ramirez and Quezada both acknowledged having sex or oral sex with the woman but claimed the encounters were consensual.

Guerrero-Argumedo initially claimed he did not have sex with the woman. But when a detective informed Guerrero-Argumedo that the woman had gotten a SANE exam, he admitted he “probably” did have sex with the woman but said it would have been consensual, according to the affidavit.

Garcia-Ramirez has also been arrested in a separate sexual assault case, and is set for an arraignment on that matter in April.