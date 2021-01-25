Boulder counselor accused of sexually abusing client

A counselor with Boulder’s Mental Health Partners was arrested after police say he sexually abused a patient.

Jose Yepes, 48, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact, stalking and indecent exposure, according to a release.

Police said Yepes was employed by Mental Health Partners as a “milieu counselor” at the Warner House facility, 2833 Broadway, and worked with people suffering from substance abuse issues.

A woman told police that Yepes repeatedly contacted her and “initiated contacts that were sexual in nature” over a one-month period starting in November.

According to an affidavit, the woman said Yepes locked her in a room for what he called “energy healing” sessions and turned out all of the lights and turned up a noise machine so people could not hear them.

She said Yepes made requests like asking her to step on his back while he was naked on the floor, asking her to spank him, and showing her nude pictures of himself.

The woman said Yepes would also brush up against her while she was in common areas of the facility and would use his passcode to enter her room. She also believed he was outside her room listening to her private conversations because of comments he made about those conversations.

The woman also said Yepes talked often about how he could easily get someone out of the country, which initially made her afraid to report the incident.

According to the affidavit, the woman recorded her last session with Yepes on a device and played it for a detective. During the session, the detective heard Yepes apologize after the woman confronted him, and said he could lose his job if anyone found out.

Mental Health Partners spokeswoman Kristina Shaw said Yepes was fired on Dec. 1, within 24 hours of staff getting a complaint about his behavior.

“As soon as it came to our knowledge we acted on it,” Shaw said, adding that they are “fully cooperating” with the police investigation.

Shaw said Yepes was hired on Oct. 19, and as a milieu counselor was there to help support residents but was not a licensed therapist.

Yepes was arrested Friday at his home in Lafayette and taken into custody at the Boulder County Jail. He was released Monday on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Wednesday.

Boulder District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said prosecutors asked for a $100,000 bond because of “very significant concerns for victim and community safety,” but Boulder County Judge J.P. Martin gave Yepes a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. Carbone said Yepes will have to surrender his passport and cannot practice as a counselor while out on bond.

Attorneys with Rathod/Mohamdbhai are representing the named victim in the case and released a statement Monday that said “Yepes, a counselor at Mental Health Partners, used his position to brazenly and shamelessly take advantage of our client, a vulnerable patient.

“Instead of receiving the treatment she needed, she was only further traumatized by Yepes, who pulled her into locked rooms, stroked her neck, shoulders, and buttocks, and threatened her and her family with physical violence should she reveal his sexually assaultive behavior,” the statement read. “Our client bravely stepped forward to report Yepes’ abusive behavior. We are appalled by Yepes’ conduct and believe there might be other survivors with similar experiences at Mental Health Partners or elsewhere.

“Our client is appreciative of the substantial efforts of both the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office in investigating and prosecuting the case,” the statement continued. “She is hopeful that she will not only receive justice for herself, but also give any other survivors the opportunity to use their voice and step forward and stand up to their abuser.”

Police are concerned there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with any information to call Boulder police Detective Kevin Marples at 303-441-3345 reference case 20-11928. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS or crimeshurt.com.